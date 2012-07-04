Inter Milan have agreed to sign Slovenia goalkeeper Samir Handanovic from Udinese.

"We have an agreement," Udinese director Gino Pozzo told reporters on Wednesday.

Pozzo said Inter fullback Davide Faraoni would move the other way as part of the deal.

Handanovic's arrival at Inter, who finished a disappointing sixth in Serie A last term, is likely to see long-time number one Julio Cesar quitting the 2010 European champions.

"Let's see," Inter president Massimo Moratti said when asked if the Brazilian would be leaving.

