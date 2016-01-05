Mourinho claims draw-specialists United are strong at home
Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
Goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has extended his contract with Serie A leaders Inter Milan until June 2019, the Italian club said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Slovenia international joined Inter from Udinese in 2012-13 and Inter have conceded the fewest goals in Serie A league this season.
"I am happy about this renewal, when both sides want the same thing it is never a problem," Handanovic told a news conference (www.inter.it).
Commenting on reports of Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic moving to Arsenal, Inter coach Roberto Mancini said the club has no intention of selling him.
"If Marcelo keeps a level head then he can become one of the best players around," Mancini said.
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi and Anna Jaworska-Guidotti in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)
Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
LONDON Striker Harry Kane could return for his side's home Premier League clash against Watford on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury that has ruled him out for a month.