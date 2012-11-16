Williams retain Di Resta as reserve driver
LONDON Britain's Paul Di Resta will continue as reserve driver for Williams this season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.
ROME Inter Milan centre-backs Andrea Ranocchia and Walter Samuel will both be available for Sunday's Serie A match with Cagliari (1400 GMT) after returning to full training on Thursday following injuries, Italian media said on Friday.
The two players were injured during the 3-1 win at Juventus a fortnight ago and, according to La Repubblica, could both be in the squad for the clash.
Inter, who have struggled with injuries this season, will have to do without attacker Freddy Guarin after he suffered a thigh strain during their 3-2 defeat at Atalanta last Sunday.
However, they have also welcomed back midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Wesley Sneijder, who took part in training on Wednesday.
Coutinho could be in the squad to face Cagliari, although it is unlikely that Dutch international Sneijder will play any part.
Andrea Stramaccioni's side are in second place in Serie A, four points behind champions and leaders Juventus.
BARCELONA Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta and the club's president have rallied behind coach Luis Enrique after fans vented their frustration at a tough week with boos during their 2-1 home win in La Liga on Sunday.
LONDON Sauber presented their new Formula One car on Monday, celebrating the Swiss-based team's 25 years in the sport with golden lettering but little in the way of sponsorship branding on the blue and white machine.