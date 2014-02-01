ROME Inter Milan will be without new signing Hernanes and Fredy Guarin for the Serie A trip to Juventus on Sunday.

Guarin has been dropped from coach Walter Mazzarri's 22-man squad for the second successive week after a tumultuous month for the Colombian which ended with him asking for "clarity and respect" from Inter.

The midfielder was at the centre of a swap deal with Juventus striker Mirko Vucinic that Inter called off after fans staged furious protests over the potential sale of one of their leading players to their bitter rivals.

"A player can't be fully focused if he's the subject of transfer rumours up to the last minute," Mazzarri told reporters on Saturday.

Brazilian midfielder Hernanes has not been selected after signing from Lazio in the closing minutes of the January transfer window on Friday in a deal media reports put at 20 million euros.

"Hernanes can help us out in a number of roles, he's a very versatile player," said Mazzarri.

"I suggested Hernanes as a potential signing and explained that he could be a useful player for Inter."

Inter go into the clash with league leaders Juve, known as the Derby of Italy, in fifth place on 33 points but have only won one of their last nine games since new president Erick Thohir took over the club in November.

(editing by Justin Palmer)