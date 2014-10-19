Inter Milan's coach Walter Mazzarri reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match against AC Milan at San Siro stadium in Milan May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN Beleaguered Inter Milan coach Walter Mazzarri was so drained after his team snatched a last-gasp 2-2 draw at home to Napoli that he declined to face the media.

Mazzarri, whose future is the subject of speculation and whose relationship with the media has become increasingly testy, was also sent off during the match, where all four goals came in the final 12 minutes.

"Mazzarri is wrecked, he apologises but he has given everything and is exhausted," Inter's sporting director Piero Ausilio told reporters.

"It's been a special match for our coach,” he added. “The team gave everything and they showed their unity on the pitch."

Inter had lost their previous two Serie A games by three-goal margins, piling pressure on Mazzarri whose name was jeered when it was announced to the San Siro crowd before the game.

Club president Erick Thohir offered little comfort for his coach in a pre-match interview.

"I believe in this project, but let's see what happens in the next couple of games," said the Indonesian business tycoon.

“Yesterday, I went to the team and explained the difference between winners and losers. The winners get back on their feet after being knocked down and keep fighting," he added.

“That is what the fans want. When we win I am the first to celebrate and when we lose I am the first to suffer."

However, Ausilio said Mazzarri's future was not an issue.

"It has never been talked out, this is a solid project," he said, also offering support for defender Nemanja Vidic whose mistake let in Jose Callejon for Napoli's first goal.

"Vidic is not going to be judged on a mistake, like the one on Napoli's first goal, because he has played to a really high standard for the rest of the match."

Italian coaches face a demanding round of post-match interviews, speaking individually to at least three television stations before facing a news conference.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)