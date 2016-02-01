MILAN Inter Milan coach Roberto Mancini has been banned for one game after he was sent off, argued with match officials and made an insulting gesture during Sunday's 3-0 derby defeat by AC Milan.

Serie A's disciplinary tribunal said the Italian "made a derogatory remark to the fourth official when he was removed and then addressed the spectators with an insulting gesture".

Mancini was dismissed for dissent early in the second half as he protested against the referee's decision not to award a penalty to his side.

The Inter coach also used offensive language towards a television presenter during an interview after the match but that issue was not mentioned in the tribunal's report.

