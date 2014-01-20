New Inter Milan president Erick Thohir, of Indonesia, greets supporters before the Italian Serie A soccer match against Sampdoria at San Siro stadium in Milan December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Angry Inter Milan fans told their new president on Monday to stop smiling, stop talking business and not to run the triple European champions like a baseball club.

"We continue to ask if we have got a president," the Curva Nord supporters group said in a letter published on their website (www.curvanordmilano.net), a day after a 1-0 defeat to Genoa left the team joint fifth in the league.

"It's not exactly clear what he is thinking, which is fine, but we want to see fewer smiles. We want to stop hearing the word 'business' so often."

Inter have won only one out of eight league games since Indonesian business tycoon Erick Thohir replaced Massimo Moratti in November and fans have been further angered by warnings that the club are in a transitional period.

Thohir took over after the International Sports Capital consortium, owned by him and two Indonesian partners, paid 75 million euros (61 million pounds) and took on all of Inter's debt of about 180 million euros in exchange for a 70 percent stake.

The tycoon, who is also part owner of Major League Soccer club DC United and basketball team the Philadelphia 76ers, watches most matches on television from Jakarta.

In the few brief statements he has made about his plans he has told supporters not to expect marquee signings.

"We suggest that Mr Thohir forgets about baseball, American football, the NBA and other realities which are light years away from here but which he uses as an example and wants to apply to the Inter Milan business model," said the supporters.

"We want concrete acts and we want him to remember we are in Italy. This is a country of traditions and habits that do not fit Indonesia or the United States.

"If Mr Thohir cannot find a 'strong man' who can manage an Italian football club on various levels he should be more present. Otherwise he is warmly invited to stay at home."

The supporters also criticised media reports Inter were about to swap midfielder Fredy Guarin for Juventus forward Mirko Vucinic.

"Sending Guarin to Juventus is not acceptable at this particular moment. A young and technically strong player for an older one. At the very least it leaves us perplexed," the fans said.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez) nL3N0KU3NA