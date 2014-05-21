Valencia focused on securing European football for Everton
Striker Enner Valencia is focused on using what is left of the season to secure European qualification at Everton and said he would love to stay on at the club when his loan deal ends.
Inter Milan's under-fire coach Walter Mazzarri has committed his future to the Serie A club following president Erick Thohir's vote of confidence earlier this month.
"I’m definitely staying because I have a contract," Mazzarri told a news conference on Wednesday. "I’ve already spoken about my contract with (technical director Piero) Ausilio, so it’s pointless that we continue to talk about it.
“I have a contract at Inter. I had to work with a contract that was running out before at Napoli and I did well there.”
Inter came fifth in Serie A and qualified for the Europa League after an inconsistent campaign in which they finished 42 points behind champions Juventus.
Inter fans were quick to express their displeasure during the season, in particular over a botched swap deal involving striker Fredy Guarin and Juve counterpart Mirko Vucinic.
Supporters were also unhappy when Mazzarri did not bring on veteran Javier Zanetti during a 1-0 defeat by AC Milan at the start of May. It would have been the Argentine defender's last Milan derby before he retired after 19 years at the club.
However, club president Thohir made it clear he wanted Mazzarri to stay, saying he would respect the coach's contract, which runs out at the end of next season.
“The important thing is there's great respect between us,” Mazzarri added. “I’m very happy with the phone call that came after the win against Lazio (4-1 in Zanetti’s last game at the San Siro). Thohir called me, happy to have qualified for Europe.”
(Reporting by Terry Daley in Rome; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Striker Enner Valencia is focused on using what is left of the season to secure European qualification at Everton and said he would love to stay on at the club when his loan deal ends.
LONDON Middlesbrough sacked manager Aitor Karanka on Thursday and handed the Spaniard's assistant Steve Agnew the pressing task of trying to keep the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.
BARCELONA Real Madrid have returned to the top of La Liga but need to halt their recent trend of leaking goals in games if they want to stay there in Saturday's trip to Athletic Bilbao, who have the second best home record in the Spanish top flight.