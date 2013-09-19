MILAN A binding agreement to sell a stake in Italian football club Inter Milan to Indonesian tycoon Erick Thohir has not yet been reached, club owner Massimo Moratti said on Thursday.

"No, absolutely not," Moratti said in recorded comments made to reporters and sent to Reuters. "(But) there are no major problems to reach an eventual agreement."

Earlier on Thursday a source close to the talks said a preliminary, non-legally binding agreement with Moratti had been reached.

Moratti said the sides still needed to meet again.

"We'll need a month or so," Moratti said.

Asked by reporters if he would remain at the club as chairman, Moratti said "I don't know. With this situation... no, I don't think so."

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)