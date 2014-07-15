ROME France midfielder Yann M’Vila has signed for Inter Milan from Rubin Kazan, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

“Now it’s official: Yann M’Vila is an Inter player. He will be unveiled to the media on Saturday,” Inter said on their official Twitter feed. The club are yet to announce the details of the deal, but the 24-year-old is likely to join on a year-long loan with Inter having the option to buy at the end of the season.

At the end of last month, M'Vila finished a 16-month ban from playing for France following an unauthorised night out while on international duty with his country's under-21 side.

M'Vila made 19 league appearances for Rubin Kazan last season as they finished ninth in the Russian Premier League.

(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Rex Gowar)