ROME Filippo Inzaghi announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, and said he would be joining the AC Milan youth coaching staff.

"My time with Milan finished in the best possible way, with a goal in the final game, so it was all perfect," Inzaghi, 38, told Italian media.

"Now I begin another dream, which is to be a coach and hopefully win the Champions League."

Inzaghi, who scored 156 Serie A goals in 370 games, added: "I couldn't go to play elsewhere, as I could not just leave Milan. Today I received a proposal from England, but I can't leave Milan.

"I signed a two-year contract and will coach the youth team, then I hope one day to lead the senior squad too."

