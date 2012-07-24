Toure unsure over Man City future
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has no doubts he will carry on playing next season but the 33-year-old is unsure whether he will still be at the Etihad Stadium.
ROME Filippo Inzaghi announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, and said he would be joining the AC Milan youth coaching staff.
"My time with Milan finished in the best possible way, with a goal in the final game, so it was all perfect," Inzaghi, 38, told Italian media.
"Now I begin another dream, which is to be a coach and hopefully win the Champions League."
Inzaghi, who scored 156 Serie A goals in 370 games, added: "I couldn't go to play elsewhere, as I could not just leave Milan. Today I received a proposal from England, but I can't leave Milan.
"I signed a two-year contract and will coach the youth team, then I hope one day to lead the senior squad too."
Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
SEVILLE Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli proved the 'master of substitutions' once again on Saturday with a key switch that not only earned his side a come-from-behind win over Real Betis but boosted his reputation as one of the most wanted coaches in Europe.