High-flying Napoli are set to sign Brazilian midfielder Jorginho from Serie A rivals Hellas Verona.

"Jorginho is here but we need a bit of time to put the fine details on the contract," coach Rafael Benitez told a news conference on the eve of Sunday's trip to Bologna.

Media reports said the 22-year-old would sign a four-and-a-half year contract with Napoli.

"Jorginho ... is a quality young player which means he can help the team today but also be a player for the future," added Benitez.

Jorginho has scored seven goals in 18 appearances this season, helping promoted Verona to climb to sixth in Serie A.

Napoli are third, 10 points behind champions and leaders Juventus who host Sampdoria later on Saturday (1945 GMT).

(Editing by Tony Jimenez) nL3N0KS06S