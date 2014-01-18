High-flying Napoli signed in-form Brazilian Jorginho from Serie A rivals Hellas Verona on Saturday.

"Napoli has made official the purchase of Jorginho," the club said in a statement. "The midfielder has signed until 2018 and will take the number eight jersey."

Jorginho, 22, has scored seven goals in 18 appearances this season, helping promoted Verona to climb to sixth in Serie A.

"He ... is a quality young player which means he can help the team today but also be a player for the future," Napoli coach Rafael Benitez told a news conference on the eve of Sunday's trip to Bologna.

Napoli are third, 10 points behind champions and leaders Juventus who host Sampdoria later on Saturday (1945 GMT).

(Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Josh Reich) nL3N0KS08X