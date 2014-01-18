Motor racing - Hamilton is still the man to beat
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
High-flying Napoli signed in-form Brazilian Jorginho from Serie A rivals Hellas Verona on Saturday.
"Napoli has made official the purchase of Jorginho," the club said in a statement. "The midfielder has signed until 2018 and will take the number eight jersey."
Jorginho, 22, has scored seven goals in 18 appearances this season, helping promoted Verona to climb to sixth in Serie A.
"He ... is a quality young player which means he can help the team today but also be a player for the future," Napoli coach Rafael Benitez told a news conference on the eve of Sunday's trip to Bologna.
Napoli are third, 10 points behind champions and leaders Juventus who host Sampdoria later on Saturday (1945 GMT).
LONDON Middlesbrough sacked manager Aitor Karanka on Thursday and handed the Spaniard's assistant Steve Agnew the pressing task of trying to keep the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.
LONDON Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.