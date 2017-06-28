Captain Britton signs new deal at Swansea
Swansea City captain Leon Britton has signed a new one-year deal at the Premier League club, the Welsh team have said.
Defender Dani Alves has confirmed that he has left Serie A champions Juventus after one season in Italy, with Manchester City the most likely destination for the Brazilian, according to media reports.
The 34-year-old joined Juventus on a two-year contract from Barcelona last June and made 33 appearances as the club sealed the domestic double for the third successive year but fell to Spain's Real Madrid in the Champions League final.
Alves' relationship with the club has deteriorated after the 4-1 loss to Madrid in Cardiff last month and the Italian side's chief Giuseppe Marotta told reporters last week that the defender had asked to leave the club.
"I would like to thank all the Juventus fans for the year I've had, to my team-mates who welcomed me like the professionals they are, for a club that wins and reaches finals...," Alves wrote on Instagram.
"Today our professional relationship ends and I will carry with me all of those who with love and a true heart make Juve a great club."
Media reports have linked Alves with a move to Premier League side City for a reunion with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola.
(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Championship team Leeds United have bought back Elland Road, 13 years after selling their home stadium to reduce debts during a financial crisis, the Yorkshire club have announced.
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic Usain Bolt overcame a slow start to win the 100 metres at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting on Wednesday as he gears up for a final world championships in London this summer.