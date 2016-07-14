Morocco defender Mehdi Benatia has arrived in Turin for a medical as he looks to complete a switch from Bayern Munich to Juventus, the Serie A champions said on Thursday.

"Having touched down in Turin this morning... Medhi Benatia made his way immediately to J-Medical, where he is carrying out routine tests ahead of a proposed move to Juventus," the Italian club said in a statement on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, who played for Udinese and Roma in the Serie A before signing for Bayern in 2014, made 23 appearances for the German club last season.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia)