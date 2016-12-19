Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has extended his contract with Serie A champions Juventus until 2021, the club said on Monday (www.juventus.com).

The 29-year-old, one of his country's first-choice defenders along with Juve team mates Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli, had been linked with a move to English Premier League club Chelsea.

Bonucci, who has 67 international caps, joined Juventus in 2010 from Bari and has made more than 200 league appearances for the Turin-based team.

Juventus, seven points clear of AS Roma at the top of the standings, face third-bottom Crotone on Thursday.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)