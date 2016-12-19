Arsenal's Xhaka interviewed by police - reports
LONDON Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has extended his contract with Serie A champions Juventus until 2021, the club said on Monday (www.juventus.com).
The 29-year-old, one of his country's first-choice defenders along with Juve team mates Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli, had been linked with a move to English Premier League club Chelsea.
Bonucci, who has 67 international caps, joined Juventus in 2010 from Bari and has made more than 200 league appearances for the Turin-based team.
Juventus, seven points clear of AS Roma at the top of the standings, face third-bottom Crotone on Thursday.
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Former British cyclist Nicole Cooke questioned Team Sky's drug-free credentials and said she was "sceptical" of Bradley Wiggins' use of Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) in powerful evidence delivered to a British Parliamentary committee on Tuesday.
DUBAI The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.