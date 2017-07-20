FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
Juventus sign Italy full back De Sciglio from AC Milan
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 20, 2017 / 11:34 AM / in 2 days

Juventus sign Italy full back De Sciglio from AC Milan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Germany v Italy - EURO 2016 - Quarter Final - Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France - 2/7/16 Italy's Mattia De Sciglio scores in the penalty shootoutChristian Hartmann Livepic

(Reuters) - Juventus have signed Italy full back Mattia De Sciglio from Serie A rivals AC Milan for 12 million euros (10.66 million pounds), the Italian champions said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old, capped 31 times, signed a five-year contract after undergoing a medical on Wednesday.

"Juventus are adding a player (De Sciglio) with versatility, skill and an international pedigree," said the Turin-based club on their website (www.juventus.com).

This is De Sciglio's first move in his career since his debut with the Milan club in 2011, where he made 110 league appearances.

Juventus' defence has been cut in this transfer window with the departure of right back Dani Alves to Paris Saint-Germain and centre back Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Christian Radnedge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.