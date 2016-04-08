Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring the first goal. Juventus v Sassuolo - Italian Serie A - Juventus Stadium, Turin, Italy - 11/03/16. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala's thigh injury will again keep him out when Serie A leaders Juventus take on sixth-placed AC Milan at the San Siro on Saturday.

"Dybala will miss our trip to Milan," coach Massimiliano Allegri told a news conference on Friday before adding that the player would be back in training on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old went off in the first half of Juve's 4-1 win over local rivals Torino on March 20 and also missed the 1-0 victory over Empoli last weekend.

Juve have 73 points with seven games remaining this season, six ahead of second-placed Napoli.

