Football Soccer - Croatia v Spain - EURO 2016 - Group D - Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France - 21/6/16Croatia's Marko Pjaca in action with Spain's Sergio Ramos and Jordi Alba REUTERS/Michael DalderLivepic

Juventus have signed Dinamo Zagreb's Croatian forward Marko Pjaca for a fee of 23 million euros (£19.1 million), the Italian club said in a statement on Thursday.

The 21-year-old, who has won 10 caps for his country, joined Croatian champions Zagreb in 2014 and scored four goals in 22 league appearances last season.

Pjaca made his professional debut at the age of 16 with local rivals Lokomotive.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Tony Jimenez)