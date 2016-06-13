AS Roma's player Miralem Pjanic attends a news conference, a day ahead of their soccer Champions League match against FC Barcelona, at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Roma midfielder Miralem Pjanic is undergoing a medical at Juventus with a view to completing a move to the Italian champions, the Turin-based club announced on Monday morning.

The Bosnia international is under contract with Roma until June 2018 but has a clause in his contract which allows him to leave Roma this summer provided a fee of 38 million euros is paid for his release.

"Miralem Pjanic undergoes a medical ahead of his proposed move from Roma," Juventus said in a statement.

The 26-year-old, who arrived in Turin on Sunday, joined Roma from Lyon in the summer of 2011.

He scored 10 goals and set up 12 more in 33 league appearances to help Roma finish third in Serie A this season.

