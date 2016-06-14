Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
Italian champions Juventus have signed creative midfielder Miralem Pjanic for 32 million euros (25.5 million pounds) from Serie A rivals Roma on a five-year contract, the Turin-based club said on Tuesday.
The Bosnia international joined Roma from Lyon in 2011 and scored 10 goals and set up 12 more in 33 league appearances to help his team finish third in Serie A this past season.
He is considered the leading playmaker in Serie A with a league-leading 28 assists over the past three seasons and is also a free-kick specialist.
"Juventus Football Club can today confirm that Miralem Pjanic has completed a permanent switch from Roma for a fee of 32 million euros," the Italian champions said on their website. (www.juventus.com)
"The 26-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the club."
Pjanic handed in an official transfer request on Saturday, which Roma confirmed on their website. (www.asroma.com)
The player informed his former club that he wished to activate a release clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for a pre-agreed amount, adding that he would pay 20 percent of the fee himself with Juventus making up the balance.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.