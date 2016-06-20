MADRID The club that has the best "sporting project" and gives coveted France international Paul Pogba an opportunity to win titles will have an advantage when it comes to signing the Juventus midfielder, his agent has revealed.

The 23-year-old is contracted to the Italian champions until June 2019 but his stellar play over the past two seasons has led to constant speculation in the European media of a big-money move to another club.

"Pogba's interest is not in being the most expensive signing and neither is it mine," his agent Mino Raiola told Madrid-based Spanish sports daily Marca.

"The aim is for him to join the best sporting project and win as many titles as possible," he added. "We are talking with three teams and Paul likes the sporting projects of some of those."

One European side the French midfielder has been linked with is Real Madrid, a club that has the added attraction of Frenchman Zinedine Zidane as coach.

"Paul dreams of winning the Ballon d'Or... Real Madrid is a fantastic club to achieve that," Raiola said. "He admires Zidane. He has always told me that. This is going to be very important in his decision.

"However, he needs to choose a project, not a coach, as coaches come and go."

Asked about Real's interest, Raiola said: "It's not a secret. Each year I meet with Real Madrid but also with (Manchester) United, Barcelona, (Manchester) City, Liverpool... it's my job.

"We are talking (with Real) but nothing is decided. Zidane's wish is important. The club's wish is important.

"We are in the initial phase. It's not a negotiation. Both sides know what it wants and we shall see if we complete a deal or it ends in divorce."

Zidane, who helped France win the World Cup in 1998 and Euro 2000, represented both Juventus and Real Madrid during his career.

He replaced Rafa Benitez as coach of Real in January and steered the Spanish giants to the Champions League title last month.

Pogba made 48 appearances in all competitions for Juve this past season, helping the club clinch a Serie A and Coppa Italia double.

"He wouldn't have a problem staying at Juventus," Raiola said. "He is very happy there."

Raiola said the player would weigh up his options and ultimately decide.

"Paul chooses his future as it's the logical thing," he said.

