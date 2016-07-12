Paul Pogba may stay put at Juventus despite talks about the French midfielder's possible move to England or Spain, his agent Mino Raiola has said.

The 23-year-old Pogba, who played a pivotal role in France's run to the Euro 2016 final, has been strongly linked with a return to English Premier League club Manchester United with Champions League winners Real Madrid also eyeing him.

However, a fee touted to be around a world record 100 million pounds ($130.65 million) could see Real priced out of a move for Pogba, according to British media reports.

"There is a lot of talk about Paul's future, but maybe he will not leave Juventus," Raiola told The Times.

"He is in no rush to leave, and Juventus do not want him to go. They want him to renew his contract. Paul is not desperate to move. We are very happy at Juventus and they are a club that want to keep their star players."

Pogba's contract at Juventus runs until 2019, while Raiola has worked closely with United during the close season as he wrapped up deals for his clients, midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

($1 = 0.7654 pounds)

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)