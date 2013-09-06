ROME Turin city council has approved Juventus's plan for a new multi-million dollar training complex to be built next to their new ground, the ANSA news agency reported on Friday.

The cost of the development in the Continassa area will be split between the club and the council. The new headquarters are to include football pitches, a cinema, spa and houses.

In June, the Serie A champions announced they had bought 180,000 square metres of the area from the council at a cost of 11.7 million euros (9.8 million pounds).

The new Juventus Stadium was opened in 2011 after being built on the site of the old Stadio Delle Alpi.

There has since been a surge in the number of fans attending games and the venue has been hailed as the model to follow in a country where most stadiums are owned by local authorities and rented to clubs.

Since moving to the new ground Juve have won two consecutive Serie A titles and are already joint top of the table with four other clubs after two matches this season.

