Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
ROME Juventus have bought Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah outright on a four-year deal after ending their co-ownership deal with Udinese for the midfielder, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.
Juve will pay Udinese a total of nine million euros (7.69 million pounds) over the next three financial years for the 24-year-old.
"Juventus Football Club announces that it has terminated the current co-ownership agreement with Udinese Calcio concerning the registration rights of Kwadwo Asamoah," the club announced on their official website (www.juventus.com).
Asamoah has been a hit since signing for Antonio Conte's side before the start of last season, making 27 league appearances and scoring two goals, and the club have been keen to make him their own.
Juventus have also extended co-ownership deals for Mauricio Isla and Cristian Pasquato with Udinese until next June.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.