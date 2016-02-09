Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is expected to be out for around 20 days with a torn muscle in his right leg, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

Chiellini joins an injury list that already includes midfielder Sami Khedira and defender Martin Caceres (nL8N15K2FO) and will miss Saturday's top-of-the-table clash with leaders Napoli.

The 31-year-old was forced off in the 77th minute of their 2-0 win over Frosinone on Sunday and the club said in a statement on their website (www.juventus.com) that he was set to spend around three weeks on the sidelines.

A 20-day absence would rule the Italy international out of the first leg of Juventus's Champions League last 16 clash with Bayern Munich on Feb. 23.

Juventus are second in Serie A, two points behind Napoli.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; editing by Toby Davis)