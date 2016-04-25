Football Soccer - Juventus v Hellas Verona - Italian Serie A - Juventus Stadium, Turin, Italy - 06/01/16 Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini (R) and Paulo Dybala in action against Hellas Verona Artur Ionita REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is set to spend more time on the sidelines after suffering yet another injury in training, the club said on their official website (www.juventus.com).

The Italy international, who missed Sunday's 2-1 win over Fiorentina, would be out for 15-20 days after sustaining a minor ligament injury to his right knee, Juventus said.

The 31-year-old has been out of action for more than two months this season after being hit with thigh, calf and knee injuries.

Juventus will claim a fifth consecutive league title on Monday if second-placed Napoli fail to beat Roma.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Peter Rutherford)