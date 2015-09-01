Inter Milan's Anderson Hernanes reacts during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Torino at Olympic Stadium in Turin August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Italian champions Juventus have signed midfielder Anderson Hernanes from Inter Milan on a three-year contract, for an initial fee of 11 million euros (8.07 million pounds) with another 2 million euros in potential add-ons.

The 30-year-old Brazilian, who joined the Nerazzurri in January 2014, scored five goals in 34 appearances for Inter last season. He has scored twice in 27 appearances for the Brazil national football team.

Juventus, currently sitting at 17th in the league, have lost several key players like Carlos Tevez, Arturo Vidal and Andrea Pirlo this summer.

They welcome table-toppers Chievo Verona to the Juventus Stadium on Sept. 13.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)