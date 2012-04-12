Serie A leaders Juventus have been fined 30,000 euros ($39,400)and warned about the future conduct of their fans after they made racist chants during Wednesday's 2-1 win at home to Lazio.

Chants were heard on five occasions during the match but the club and other supporters tried to silence the offenders, Serie A said in a statement.

Juve were forced to play a game behind closed doors three years ago after then-Inter Milan player Mario Balotelli was racially abused. ($1 = 0.7622 euros)

