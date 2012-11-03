Inter Milan's Rodrigo Palacio (R) scores past Juventus' Kwadwo Asamoah during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Inter Milan's players celebrate at the end of their Italian Serie A soccer match against Juventus at the Juventus stadium in Turin November 3, 2012. Inter Milan won 3-1. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Inter Milan's Diego Milito (R) scores past Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Juventus's Serie A unbeaten run ended after 49 matches when they lost 3-1 at home to Inter Milan in a thrilling top-of-the-table clash in Turin on Saturday.

The champions got the perfect start with a goal after 19 seconds from Arturo Vidal but Inter forward Diego Milito scored twice after the break and Rodrigo Palacio wrapped up the win with a late third.

After 11 matches Juventus have 28 points with second-placed Inter now just a point behind.

Juventus won last season's title without losing a match and had last suffered defeat in the league against Parma in the penultimate round of the 2010/11 season.

The overall Serie A unbeaten record run was put together by AC Milan in the early 1990s - 58 games, started against Parma and finished by the same team.

