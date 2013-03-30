Juventus' coach Antonio Conte celebrates their win against Inter Milan at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Inter Milan's Javier Zanetti is tackled by Juventus' Federico Peluso during their Italian serie A soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Inter Milan's Antonio Cassano (L) fights for the ball with Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini during their Italian serie A soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Juventus' Fabio Quagliarella (R) celebrates with his team mate Alessandro Matri after scoring against Inter Milan during their Italian serie A soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

ROME Juventus' 2-1 win over Inter Milan in the "derby of Italy" on Saturday showed how the depth and quality of their squad will be key to adding European glory to domestic success this season.

The Serie A champions moved 12 points clear at the top of the table after goals from Fabio Quagliarella and Alessandro Matri, two strikers who often have to play second fiddle to Mirko Vucinic.

Both will be hoping for a starting place alongside the Montenegrin in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Bayern Munich. Vucinic is likely to return after being left out on Saturday with the flu.

"Generally with attackers I trust my eyes - I rotate them and then I go with who inspires me most in that moment," manager Antonio Conte said after the defeat of Inter.

Quagliarella's goal, a fabulous long-range strike that flew past baffled Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, was his 12th in 24 appearances in all competitions this season. Matri is on nine in 25 for the campaign, the same as Vucinic has scored in 31 appearances.

Conte has been successful in bringing out the best in his squad players, with 19-year-old Paul Pogba also impressing when playmaker Andrea Pirlo has needed a rest.

Quagliarella and Matri emphasised the importance of team spirit on Saturday, racing over to substitute Nicolas Anelka after their goals.

"We were talking before the game, and (Anelka) said that if I scored I'd have to go over to him," Quagliarella told Sky Sport Italia.

"Don't forget that those who are on the bench do an important job as well ... It's nice when a team-mate offers you those kinds of congratulations, it means that there's no jealousy and the squad is together."

(Editing by Stephen Wood)