Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
Juventus players will be fined and suspended for one month if they follow Andrea Pirlo's example by going straight to the dressing-room after being substituted, coach Antonio Conte said on Tuesday.
Pirlo himself, however will not be sanctioned for his behaviour in Sunday's 2-1 win over Hellas Verona, when he walked straight past the team bench and into the tunnel after being replaced in the 65th minute.
"No explanation is needed for the simple fact that Andrea could do it," Conte told reporters when he was asked about Sunday's incident involving the 34-year-old playmaker.
"But now we have established a rule; when a player leaves the pitch, unless it is for medical treatment, they should watch for the end of the game with their team mates.
"For those who don't respect the rule, there will be a heavy fine and a month out of the team," he added. "Is that easy? It's very easy."
Titleholders Juventus, who have 10 points from their opening four games, visit Chievo on Wednesday.
LONDON Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.
Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.