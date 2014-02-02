Juventus' Paul Pogba is seen during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Inter Milan at Juventus Stadium in Turin February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus' Paul Pogba fights for the ball with Inter Milan's Jorge Rolando during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Juventus Stadium in Turin February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus' Arturo Vidal celebrates after scoring against Inter Milan during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Juventus Stadium in Turin February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Italian league leaders Juventus piled on the misery for Inter Milan on Sunday, beating their bitter rivals 3-1 to notch their 11th successive home win of the season in Serie A.

Juventus extended their lead to nine points over AS Roma, whose match at home to Parma was washed out, to stay on course for a third successive scudetto.

Stephan Lichtsteiner, Giorgio Chiellini and Arturo Vidal put Juventus three goals ahead in less than one hour before Rolando pulled one back for Inter.

Inter have won only one of their last 10 matches and have yet to claim a victory this year.

(Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)