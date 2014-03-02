Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
Fernando Llorente and Carlos Tevez scored to give Juventus a 2-0 win at AC Milan which extended their lead at the top of Serie A to 11 points on Sunday.
Llorente scored from close range one minute before halftime after a quick exchange of passes and Tevez rifled in a 25-metre shot off the underside of the crossbar in the 68th minute.
Third-placed Napoli dropped two more points in a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Livorno while Fiorentina, who are fourth, lost 1-0 at home to Lazio.
Juventus lead with 69 points from 26 games while Roma, who have played a game less, have 58 after their goalless draw at home to Inter Milan on Saturday. Napoli are a further six points behind.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).