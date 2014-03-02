Juventus' players celebrate at the end of their Italian Serie A soccer match against AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Fernando Llorente and Carlos Tevez scored to give Juventus a 2-0 win at AC Milan which extended their lead at the top of Serie A to 11 points on Sunday.

Llorente scored from close range one minute before halftime after a quick exchange of passes and Tevez rifled in a 25-metre shot off the underside of the crossbar in the 68th minute.

Third-placed Napoli dropped two more points in a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Livorno while Fiorentina, who are fourth, lost 1-0 at home to Lazio.

Juventus lead with 69 points from 26 games while Roma, who have played a game less, have 58 after their goalless draw at home to Inter Milan on Saturday. Napoli are a further six points behind.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Toby Davis)