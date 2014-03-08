Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini celebrates after scoring against Bologna during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

ROME Defender Giorgio Chiellini could play for champions Juventus for the first time in nearly a month against Fiorentina on Sunday (1130 GMT) after recovering from a calf injury.

Italy centre back Chiellini features in the 21-man squad to face Fiorentina at the Juventus Stadium, with striker Mirko Vucinic and Simone Pepe both sidelined and playmaker Andrea Pirlo suspended.

This week Chiellini was at the centre of a row between Juventus and Italy manager Cesare Prandelli, who selected the 29-year-old for the Italy squad that lost 1-0 to Spain.

The league leaders' medical staff said he had not fully recovered from the left calf injury that he picked up during last month's 2-2 draw at Hellas Verona and were furious, even though he did not feature in the match on Wednesday.

Juventus are 11 points ahead of AS Roma at the top of Serie A and a win against Vincenzo Montella's side would strengthen their grip on a third successive league title, with Roma facing a tricky trip to Napoli on Sunday evening (1945 GMT)

