MILAN Juventus's new signing Sami Khedira will miss the first two months of the season with a thigh injury, the Serie A champions said on Monday.

Khedira was injured during a pre-season friendly against Olympique Marseille on Saturday, the German's first appearance for Juventus since his move from Real Madrid in June.

The injury is the latest blow to Khedira who barely featured for Real in the second half of last season.

Real cited a series of nagging injuries but Khedira said the club had decided he was no longer wanted.

Khedira helped Germany reach the World Cup final last year, only to miss the game against Argentina after he was injured in the pre-match warm-up.

