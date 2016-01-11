Sampdoria's Niklas Moisander (L) in action against Simone Zaza of Juventus. Sampdoria v Juventus - Italian Serie A - Marassi stadium, Genoa, Italy 10/1/16. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus have no plans to sell forward Simone Zaza or defender Daniele Rugani, the Italian champions coach Massimiliano Allegri said.

"I've said it many times, Zaza and Rugani stay at Juventus," Allegri told reporters.

"It's not like if Zaza plays less, he has to leave. He's doing well at the moment because he scored important goals... and has grown a lot."

Juve bought the 24-year-old Zaza, who has played seven times for Italy, for 18 million euros from Sassuolo last year

He has been linked in media reports with English Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Rugani, 21, returned to Juventus from Empoli last year.

"A great player is required to improve the team. It is difficult to find a great player in January," Allegri said, referring to this month's transfer window.

Second-placed Juventus play Udinese, who are 12th in Serie A, on Sunday.

