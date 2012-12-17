Juventus' Lucio (R) challenges Atalanta's Ivan Radovanovic during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Brazilian defender Lucio is now a free agent after his contract with Italian champions Juventus was terminated by mutual consent on Monday.

"Lucio's adventure in the black and white stripes has come to an end," read a statement on the club's website www.juventus.com.

"Juventus and the Brazilian defender have reached an agreement for the player's contract to be terminated by mutual consent."

Lucio made just four appearances for Juventus this term after joining on a free transfer from Inter Milan in the close season.

The 34-year-old centre back won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil and also the 2010 Champions League with Inter.

