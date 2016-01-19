Firmino on target as Liverpool climb to third
Liverpool reclaimed third spot in the Premier League after Roberto Firmino's header sealed a hard-fought 1-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.
Juventus have signed midfielder Rolando Mandragora from Genoa for 6 million euros (4.57 million pound), the Italian champions said on their website on Tuesday (www.juventus.com).
The 18-year-old, who has signed a five-year contract with Juventus, will stay on loan for the rest of the season with Delfino Pescara 1936.
Mandragora, one of the brightest young prospects in Italian football, has made 16 appearances in Serie B for Pescara.
"Mandragora ... is doing well at Pescara, he has many margins for improvement because he has good qualities," Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri told a news conference on Tuesday.
Mandragora made his Seria A debut for Genoa last season at the age of 17.
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)
RABAT Edoardo Molinari came from four shots behind at the start of the final round to win a European PGA Tour event for the first time in almost seven years when he edged Irishman Paul Dunne at the first playoff hole to take the Trophee Hassan II on Sunday.