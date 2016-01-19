Juventus' Carlos Tevez (R) fights for an aerial ball with Genoa's Rolando Mandragora during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus have signed midfielder Rolando Mandragora from Genoa for 6 million euros (4.57 million pound), the Italian champions said on their website on Tuesday (www.juventus.com).

The 18-year-old, who has signed a five-year contract with Juventus, will stay on loan for the rest of the season with Delfino Pescara 1936.

Mandragora, one of the brightest young prospects in Italian football, has made 16 appearances in Serie B for Pescara.

"Mandragora ... is doing well at Pescara, he has many margins for improvement because he has good qualities," Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri told a news conference on Tuesday.

Mandragora made his Seria A debut for Genoa last season at the age of 17.

