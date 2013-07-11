Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
MILAN Italy defender Angelo Ogbonna has joined Juventus from neighbours Torino for 13 million euros (11.21 million pounds), the Serie A champions said on Thursday.
Ogbonna, who combines an impressive physical presence with a cultured left foot, was raised at Torino, helping them to secure promotion from Serie B in 2011/12 and establish themselves in the top flight last season.
Born in Italy to Nigerian parents, the 25-year-old has won six caps for Italy and was included in the squad for Euro 2012.
Ogbonna, who escaped almost unharmed from a car crash in 2008 when his vehicle went off a bridge and ended up in a river, faces a battle to win a place in the first team.
Last season Juventus boasted the strongest defence in the league, conceding only 24 goals in the 38-match campaign.
He is Juve's third big close-season signing after forwards Carlos Tevez and Fernando Llorente joined the club.
($1 = 0.7668 euros)
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ken Ferris)
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
MILAN The Chinese buyers that committed to the acquisition of prized Italian soccer club AC Milan are looking to further postpone the closing of the deal, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.