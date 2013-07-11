Italy's national football player Angelo Ogbonna disembarks from the team plane on arrival at the airport in Kiev in this file photo taken June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

MILAN Italy defender Angelo Ogbonna has joined Juventus from neighbours Torino for 13 million euros (11.21 million pounds), the Serie A champions said on Thursday.

Ogbonna, who combines an impressive physical presence with a cultured left foot, was raised at Torino, helping them to secure promotion from Serie B in 2011/12 and establish themselves in the top flight last season.

Born in Italy to Nigerian parents, the 25-year-old has won six caps for Italy and was included in the squad for Euro 2012.

Ogbonna, who escaped almost unharmed from a car crash in 2008 when his vehicle went off a bridge and ended up in a river, faces a battle to win a place in the first team.

Last season Juventus boasted the strongest defence in the league, conceding only 24 goals in the 38-match campaign.

He is Juve's third big close-season signing after forwards Carlos Tevez and Fernando Llorente joined the club.

($1 = 0.7668 euros)

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ken Ferris)