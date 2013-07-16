Juventus player Angelo Ogbonna (L) waves to Juventus supporters during a training session in Chatillon, in Valle d'Aosta, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perrottino

Italy's national soccer player Angelo Ogbonna disembarks from the team plane on arrival at the airport in Kiev June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Angelo Ogbonna said on Tuesday he was not a traitor after joining Serie A champions Juventus from city rivals Torino.

"I'm an ambitious person and this represents a great opportunity for me to develop as a player," the defender told reporters on his official presentation.

"I always look at the present and future. I don't consider myself a traitor because I've always underlined the fact that we're professionals.

"I've received more advice than criticism over the past few days."

Ogbonna helped Torino to climb out of Serie B in 2011-12 and establish themselves in the top flight last season.

Born in Italy to Nigerian parents, the 25-year-old has won six caps for Italy and was included in the squad for Euro 2012.

Juventus said he was the 11th player to make the move from Torino.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Robert Woodward)