Italy striker Dani Osvaldo, suspended for two weeks by English Premier League Southampton earlier this month, has joined Juventus on loan.

"Juventus Football Club can today confirm terms have been agreed with Southampton Football Club on a free loan deal for Pablo Daniel Osvaldo," the Serie A club said in a statement on Friday.

"The agreement also includes the option, to be exercised before 31 May 2014, for the purchase of the player's full registration rights at a price of 19 million euros (15.58 million pounds) to be paid over the course of three years."

Osvaldo, who scored three league goals after moving to Southampton from AS Roma last year, is keen to play at the World Cup in Brazil in June.

"I've come to Italy's biggest club, and one of the biggest in Europe, in a World Cup year," he said.

"I want to enjoy this experience, do my best to be involved in the World Cup and stay here for many years."

The 28-year-old Osvaldo was banned for two weeks by Southampton following a training ground altercation with team mate Jose Fonte.

Juventus are six points clear at the top of Serie A and host bitter rivals Inter Milan on Sunday

($1 = 0.7415 euros)

