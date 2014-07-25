ROME, July 25 (Reuters) – Juventus have signed Argentine winger Roberto Pereyra from Udinese in a 15.5 million-euro (12.25 million pounds) deal, the Italian Serie A champions said on Friday.

“Juventus Football Club can today announce that Roberto Maximiliano Pereyra has completed a move to the club after terms were agreed with Udinese on a one-season loan deal for a fee of 1.5 million euro,” the club said in a statement.

“The agreement includes the option for Juventus to make the deal permanent at the end of the 2014-15 campaign for a price of 14 million euros to be paid over the course of three years.”

Pereyra joined Udinese from River Plate in 2011, offering his side close control and good delivery from the flanks in over 100 appearances for the small town club as they punched above their weight in Serie A.

The 23-year-old played 36 times in the league last season and scored two goals.

Unpopular new coach Massimiliano Allegri, who took over at Juve after the hugely successful Antonio Conte resigned, is looking to bolster his squad as he aims for the European success that eluded his predecessor.

Juventus have also signed Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, Patrice Evra from Manchester United and Kingsley Coman from Paris St Germain.

(Reporting by Terry Dalel, editing by Ed Osmond)