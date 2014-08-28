Juventus' Andrea Pirlo scores a penalty kick against the Singapore Selection side at the National Stadium at the Singapore Sports Hub August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

ROME Juventus playmaker Andrea Pirlo has been ruled out for the first month of the season with a hip injury, the Serie A champions said on Thursday.

Juventus said in a statement that an MRI had revealed a sprain and that "30 days will be necessary for a complete recovery".

The announcement is an early blow for new coach Massimiliano Allegri, who took over in July after Antonio Conte resigned.

Conte had led Juventus to three successive Serie A titles in as many seasons with Pirlo as the team's main inspiration.

Juventus are away to Chievo in Serie A's opening match on Saturday (5.00 p.m. BST).

