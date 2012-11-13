Juventus' Paul Labile Pogba celebrates after scoring against Bologna during their Serie A soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

PARIS Paul Pogba believes Italian champions Juventus were right to drop him from the squad for last weekend's Serie A game at Pescara after he twice turned up late for training.

The 19-year-old midfielder's agent Mino Raiola slammed the club after an explanation for the sanction was made public but Pogba has taken a less reactionary stance, saying he had learned a valuable lesson.

"The coach (Antonio Conte) was right to drop me (from the squad)," he told a news conference ahead of France Under-20's game against Ukraine, French daily L'Equipe reported on Tuesday.

"It is a good lesson for me," said Pogba, adding his lateness was due to a "misunderstanding".

Last week, Raiola criticised Juventus, saying that "whoever decided to put this news on the team website (was) evidently confused" and that Pogba was "very disappointed".

The former Manchester United youth academy player has scored two goals in six games since joining the Italian champions in the off season.

(Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by John O'Brien)