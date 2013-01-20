Real Madrid's Kaka celebrates his goal during their Champions League Group D soccer match against Ajax Amsterdam at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MILAN AC Milan are optimistic they can bring Brazilian playmaker Kaka back from Real Madrid, club president Silvio Berlusconi said in a television interview on Sunday.

"I'm optimistic, he's a great player and a great man and he is still in our hearts," Berlusconi told the Sky cable network.

Kaka spent six seasons at Milan, winning one Serie A and one Champions League title, before leaving to join Real Madrid in 2009. Since the move, he has failed to reach the heights which led him to be named FIFA's Player of the Year in 2007.

