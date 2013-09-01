ROME Brazilan midfielder Kaka will return to Italian club AC Milan after four years at Real Madrid, according to local media reports.

The Gazzetta Dello Sport said the 30-year-old would sign a two-year contract with the club to end a difficult period with Real, where he has made only 82 league appearances since joining from Milan in 2009.

However, Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani, who has been handling talks with Real in Madrid, also told Gazzetta dello Sport's website (www.gazzetta.it) that personal terms had not yet been agreed with the Brazilian.

"He hasn't signed with Milan, therefore he isn't a Milan player," Galliani was quoted as saying.

Kaka was a Milan fan favourite after six years at the club during which they won one Serie A title, the Champions League and the World Club Championship.

