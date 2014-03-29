ROME Kaka rolled back the years with a vintage performance in his 300th AC Milan appearance on Saturday and now the club's fans will be worrying about him leaving at the end of the season.

The Brazilian playmaker scored twice in Milan's 3-0 thumping of Chievo Verona and was a class above everyone else on the pitch, so reports he was considering a move to the United States is unlikely to comfort the club's supporters.

Kaka had announced his desire to play in the U.S. in an interview with Italian daily the Corriere Della Sera and speaking to Sky Sport Italia before Saturday's match Milan CEO Adriano Galliano said the 32-year-old could effectively leave at the end of the season.

"It's very simple. Kaka has a contract until June 30 2015, but if we don't qualify for the Champions League then he has a clause allowing him to leave," said Galliani.

"We will discuss it, but I firmly believe he will stay."

Milan are 19 points behind third-placed Napoli despite two wins in the space of three days and have little chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

They are six points away from the last Europa League spot but with fifth-placed Inter Milan playing at lowly Livorno on Monday they are likely to be further adrift.

In the meantime Clarence Seedorf will look to get the best out of his talisman, who up to now has not consistently shone like he did in his first spell at the club and at least salvage a positive finish from a poor season.

"I can't speak for Kaka. His future is his future. I don't think there are any doubts about what I think about him," Seedorf said.

"We had some issues looking for his best position at the beginning but he worked hard in training and as a man he is a guarantee, so I am very happy he is able to express himself at his best."

Chievo are struggling against relegation and have an atrocious record against Milan and they more than lived up to their previous poor form at the San Siro.

While a dominant display against such weak opposition should be the norm, if Kaka carries on with the form he showed on Saturday the short-term future for both player and club might not be quite as bleak as thought a week ago.

"Now things are starting to go our way with a nice run of results that could see us well for a good finish," said Kaka.

"For the future I'm happy to be here. Every time we talk about Milan we talk about my future.

"We deal with that at the end of the season."

