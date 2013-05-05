Lazio forward Miroslav Klose became the first player to score five goals in a Serie A match for 27 years in the 6-0 win over Bologna on Sunday, although it was not enough to stop him being substituted with 22 minutes left.

The 34-year-old Germany forward had not hit the target since December in Serie A but made up for that with a hatful of goals, helped by a generous Bologna defence which left him unmarked on each occasion.

"If I scored five goals today, it's because of the team," he told Gazzetta dello Sport. "I'm very satisfied with my performance and obviously my goals."

Klose emulated Roberto Pruzzo who scored five goals for Lazio's neighbours AS Roma in a 5-1 win over Avellino in February 1986.

The German opened his account in the 22nd minute when Antonio Candreva's shot was parried by Dejan Stojanovic and he slid in the rebound.

After Hernanes had made it 2-0, Klose struck again when Senad Lulic slipped the ball to him and he slotted past Stojanovic, again unmarked, in the 36th minute.

Three minutes later, he tapped in at the far post for Abdoulay Konko's cross.

Still not finished, Klose scored his fourth five minutes into the second half with a near-post header from a Candreva cross.

Just after the hour, Sergio Floccari slipped the ball to him and Klose, again left alone by the Bologna defence, placed his shot beyond the helpless Stojanovic. He was substituted shortly afterwards to a standing ovation.

"We proved to ourselves that we can give more and more. We were more clinical and we also put Klose in a position to score those five goals," coach Vladomir Petkovic said.

"Congratulations to him and to the team".

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alison Wildey)