Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign Argentina forward Erik Lamela from AS Roma for 30 million euros (25.77 million pounds), the Italian club said on Wednesday.
"AS Roma announce that they have signed a contract with Tottenham Hotspur for the definitive sale of Erik Lamela for 30 million euros," the Serie A club said in a statement to the Italian Stock Exchange.
The deal also includes five million euros linked to performance, the club added.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON Any attempt by Formula One to turn back the clock and return to V8 or V10 engines would be unacceptable to society and trigger a walkout by manufacturers, International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt has said.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.