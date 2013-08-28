AS Roma's Erik Lamela celebrates his goal against Chelsea during their friendly soccer match at RFK Stadium in Washington August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign Argentina forward Erik Lamela from AS Roma for 30 million euros (25.77 million pounds), the Italian club said on Wednesday.

"AS Roma announce that they have signed a contract with Tottenham Hotspur for the definitive sale of Erik Lamela for 30 million euros," the Serie A club said in a statement to the Italian Stock Exchange.

The deal also includes five million euros linked to performance, the club added.

